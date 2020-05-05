Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republicans are keeping up pressure on Democratic Governor Tim Walz to move faster on allowing more businesses to reopen so they can survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says Walz’s benchmarks for opening the economy have now been met, and today he encouraged Walz to lay out a clearer long-range plan so that businesses can know what to expect and make plans. Walz and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said they’ve been in frequent consultations with key economic sectors across Minnesota to do just that.

The Governor also said he plans on Tuesday to ease his order banning elective surgeries, including dental care.

Both sides highlighted the need to restart the economy on a day when officials said the number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 has jumped for three straight days to the highest levels yet. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 166 patients in intensive care units as of Monday, up 11 from a one-day high of 155 set Sunday and a high of 135 set Saturday.

Minnesota’s confirmed cases rose by 571 to 7,234, but officials say those numbers are way lower than the actual number of coronavirus infections. Minnesota’s death toll rose by nine to 428, with seven of the nine deaths today coming from people in long-term care facilities.

