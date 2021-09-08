Lakeland PBS

Republican Gazelka Set to Enter Minnesota Governor’s Race

Betsy Melin — Sep. 8 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Paul Gazelka was set to announce his long-expected run for governor on Wednesday.

Gazelka planned a 9 a.m. announcement at the Capitol in St. Paul. Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, gave up his post as Senate majority leader last week in what was widely seen as a step toward a campaign.

Gazelka joins a growing field of Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz if Walz, as expected, seeks a second term.

State Sen. Michelle Benson, who leads her chamber’s Health and Human Services committee, entered the race last week. Former legislator Scott Jensen has been in for weeks.

Gazelka has frequently attacked Walz for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s also sought to make public safety a central issue.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Sen. Michelle Benson Discusses Priorities in Bid for Governor

State Senator Paul Gazelka Steps Down as Majority Leader

State Senator Michelle Benson Announces Bid for Minnesota Governor

Minnesota DFL Chairman Visits Beltrami County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.