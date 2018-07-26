Reports of Premier Health Plan Scammers

Earlier this year Premier Health Plan discontinued all of its services to Minnesota and nationwide, but scammers are still trying to use them to get to your bank accounts. The Minnesota Commerce Department is warning Minnesotans of an insurance fraud scam involving individuals posing as representatives of Premier Health Plan.

Consumers have reported receiving automated phone calls from what seems to be a Premier Health Plan agent who then transfers them to someone asking for bank information. Some consumers have also received “premium” invoices in the mail or found unauthorized charges on their bank accounts.

People are receiving fraudulent bills with the Premier Health Plan letterhead, and the unauthorized bank charges appear as “Premier Heal.”

To avoid being the victim of an insurance fraud scam, the Minnesota Commerce Department offers these tips:

If you receive an automated call, don’t say anything and hang up.

Don’t answer calls from an unknown number or pay an invoice from a company you don’t have an insurance policy with.

If you answered a call that you believe was a scam, write the number down and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or ftc.gov/complaint.

Never give personal or financial information to someone you don’t know over the phone.

Regularly review your bank account and credit card statements and report unauthorized charges to your financial institution.

If you have been contacted about buying Premier Health Plan insurance or any other suspicious insurance offer, contact the Commerce Department’s Consumer Services Center by email at consumer.protection@state.mn. us or by email at 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602 (Greater Minnesota).