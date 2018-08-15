Lakeland PBS
Report Of Human Remains Unfounded

Josh Peterson
Aug. 15 2018
After receiving a report of possible human remains found in an abandoned home, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says that the report was unfounded.

Tuesday afternoon the Beltrami County 911 Dispatch center received a call reporting finding possible human remains at an abandoned residence in Brooke Lake Township. Brooke Lake Township is located approximately 18 miles east of Bemidji.

Beltrami County Deputies and Investigators along with Leech Lake Tribal Police Officers responded to the scene and determined that the remains were found to be that of an animal.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

