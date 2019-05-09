Rep. Grossell Facing New Disorderly Conduct Charge In Connection With St. Paul Incident

A local state representative is now facing an additional charge in connection with an incident that happened early Saturday morning in St. Paul.

Police officials say Matt Grossell of Clearbrook was arrested when he refused to leave a St. Paul hospital where he was taken after allegedly causing a commotion at a hotel bar. Authorities say they were called after hotel security complained that an intoxicated man was acting disorderly in the bar area. Officers called paramedics after determining the 53-year-old Grossell could not care for himself.

Grossell was transported to a hospital where he was checked out and cleared. After refusing to leave, Grossell was taken to jail for trespassing. Now, the St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that Grossell is also charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly scuffling with a security guard at the bar he was at, hours before he was cited for refusing to leave the hospital.

Grossell is a retired Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy. He issued a statement Saturday apologizing for the incident, but a spokesman says Grossell will not be commenting further until the legal process has reached its conclusion.