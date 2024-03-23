Lakeland PBS

Relationship Safety Alliance in Brainerd Lakes Area Holds Flapjack Fundraiser

Miles WalkerMar. 23 2024

The Relationship Safety Alliance spent Saturday, March 16 serving breakfast to Brainerd Lakes Area residents, as the organization held a Flapjacks for Safety fundraiser.

Held at the Applebee’s in Baxter, for $15, RSA affiliates served patrons a hearty plate that included pancakes, scrambled eggs, and bacon. But more than that, the fundraiser gave the RSA an opportunity to further connect with the community.

“If we can help people to become empowered, to get out of their domestic violence situation, to get them some help, that’s what we’re here for,” said RSA Community Relations Manager Jill McKenzie. “So again, connecting with the community is what we need to do and what we love to do.”

All proceeds from the Flapjacks for Safety fundraiser went toward the RSA, as well as the Louise Seliski Shelter, Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center, and other organizations. More information on the Relationship Safety Alliance can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Brainerd School Board Approves New Contract for Teachers

Brainerd Ski Loons, Property Owners Near Lum Park Discuss Contract with City

Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian Receives Legacy Award

Future of Short-Term Rentals in Brainerd Still Up in the Air

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.