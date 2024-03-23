Relationship Safety Alliance in Brainerd Lakes Area Holds Flapjack Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Relationship Safety Alliance spent Saturday, March 16 serving breakfast to Brainerd Lakes Area residents, as the organization held a Flapjacks for Safety fundraiser.

Held at the Applebee’s in Baxter, for $15, RSA affiliates served patrons a hearty plate that included pancakes, scrambled eggs, and bacon. But more than that, the fundraiser gave the RSA an opportunity to further connect with the community.

“If we can help people to become empowered, to get out of their domestic violence situation, to get them some help, that’s what we’re here for,” said RSA Community Relations Manager Jill McKenzie. “So again, connecting with the community is what we need to do and what we love to do.”

All proceeds from the Flapjacks for Safety fundraiser went toward the RSA, as well as the Louise Seliski Shelter, Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center, and other organizations. More information on the Relationship Safety Alliance can be found on their website.

