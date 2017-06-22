Regional Fur Trade Era Reenactment Brings In History Buffs

Every five years, a group of fur trade era reenactors come to Minnesota to camp and participate in time period activities.

About 500 people have moved in to the temporary camping site for the pre-1840 festivities. They get into character and perform skills like knife throwing, which was used while hunting if you didn’t get a kill shot.

Not only do the reenactors learn how to do to these activities, but they live them too. It’s one of the best parts of the event, says Tod Wells. As a history buff, Wells never gets tired of wearing period accurate clothing and learning from others.

The week-long event not only gives people the change to live out the life, but to do so with friends and family. John Adams used to bring his boys when they were growing up. And over time, more women and children have joined in: Kim Quast started coming with her aunt and uncle.

If attendees don’t come with others, then they’ll surely pick them up along the way. It’s this close-knit community that keeps many coming back for more.