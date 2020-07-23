Region 2 Arts Council Offering Relief Grants For Artists Impacted By COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Region 2 Arts Council in Bemidji is offering relief grant funding for artists whose income has been impacted by COVID-19.

24 grants worth $500 each will be awarded to artists in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, and Hubbard Counties starting July 31st. The funds provided can be used for art supplies or to purchase basic necessities.

To apply for an artist relief grant, visit r2arts.org.

