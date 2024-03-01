Red Man Man Sentenced to Nearly 7 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of Minor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for sexually abusing a minor on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

63-year-old Ronald Royce Pearson was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to 83 months in prison followed by seven years of supervised release. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, on August 27, 2022, Pearson was visiting a home on the Red Lake Reservation. While there, Pearson engaged in a sexual act with a minor.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Red Lake Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today