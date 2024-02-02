Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Votes to Have NativeCare Dispensary Operate as Standalone Business

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2024

The Red Lake Tribal Council has decided to no longer operate its tribal-owned marijuana dispensary NativeCare.

According to a press release, by a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Tribal Council directed that NativeCare should be operated as a standalone business and that they should step away from the day-to-day operations of the business.

The council also discussed allegations that Secretary Sam Strong had stolen a large amount of cannabis from the grow facility. But the person who made the allegations stated he never saw Strong take the cannabis and admitted his earlier report was incorrect. All cannabis is question was documented and accounted for.

