Red Lake Police Officers Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop

Red Lake Police Officers recently seized a large amount of Fentanyl and Methamphetamines on the Red Lake reservation.

On August 21st, Officers initiated a traffic stop that led to a short pursuit. The vehicle being pursued got stuck behind a home, a male and female were then arrested.

Officers located 189 grams of Fentanyl and 29 grams of Meth. Anyone with any information on possible narcotics use or sales is asked to contact the Red Lake Narcotic Tip Line at 218-679-1922

