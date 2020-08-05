Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Police Department Arrest Man Charged With Abuse Of A 3 Year-Old Girl

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 5 2020

A Red Lake man was arrested for an outstanding warrant involving the abuse of a 3 year-old girl. The abuse took place at the Riverland Apartments in Mahnomen.

According to a report from the Mohnomen County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Edward Duane Fairbanks of Red Lake was arrested on August 5th by the Red Lake Police Department for an outstanding warrant out of Mahnomen County.

Fairbanks has been charged for the June 8th incident involving the abuse of the 3 year-old girl who was flown to Fargo via Air Med for medical treatment for a subdural hematoma, hemorrhagic contusion of the frontal lobe, skull fracture, and marks on the body appearing as a taser burn pattern.

Fairbanks has been charged with the following:

Felony: Assault-1st Degree-Great Bodily Harm
Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Great Bodily Harm
Felony: Assault-3rd Degree-Victim Under Four
Felony: Malicious Punishment of a Child-Victim Under Four for an outstanding warrant out of Mahnomen County.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the White Earth Police Department, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension during the initial  investigation on June 8th.

