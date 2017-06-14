Red Lake Nation Sets Graduation Goal For All Students
The Red Lake Nation passed a resolution calling for a 100 percent graduation rate for all Red Lake youth regardless of where they attend school.
The graduation rate for all Native youth has increased, but Red Lake Nation finds the number of youth leaving school early as unacceptable.
By adopting a 100 percent goal for graduation, Red Lake Nation believes no young person should leave school without a diploma and all students are able to receive one.
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa believes it’s the first community in the United States to state that nothing less than a 100 percent graduation rate is acceptable for its young people.
