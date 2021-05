Click to print (Opens in new window)

After having to postpone the event, the Red Lake Nation held their annual State of the Band address on Friday to recap the Tribal Council’s 2020 agenda and share future goals and plans for the year ahead.

The tribe was able to raise the minimum wage for their workers and is also working on launching a charter school next fall.

