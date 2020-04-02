Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Medical martial law is going into effect on the Red Lake Indian Reservation beginning this Friday, April 3rd at 5 PM. Tribal Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr. made the announcement to band members on Facebook just a couple of hours ago.

Medical martial law means, among other things, that all residents of the reservation will be quarantined to their homes and yards with exceptions to shop for food or necessities, to care for elders or vulnerable people, to attend medical appointments, and to travel to employment if considered an essential employee. Curfew times will remain in effect from 10 PM to 6 AM.

All non-essential meetings and gatherings will be canceled. Funerals will be limited to 10 adults at one time and no children, and all travel to and from the reservation will be strictly monitored to ensure only essential travel takes place.

The full guidelines can be found on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page.

