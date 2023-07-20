Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Assaulting Victim with Shotgun

Lakeland News — Jul. 20 2023

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for the assault of a person that involved a shotgun.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Devin Anthony Sumner and the victim had been involved in a relationship in March of 2022. Sumner became angry at the victim and slapped and punched her while in the care, and then repeatedly hit her on the hands and body with the shotgun.

The victim sustained serious bodily injuries, including a broken and fractured hand, multiple lacerations, and bruises, all of which necessitated emergency hospital treatment and eventual surgery.

On February 9th of this year, Sumner pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced yesterday.

In handing down the sentence, Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz emphasized the need to deter the “epidemic of violence against Native American women, both on and off the reservation.”

By — Lakeland News

