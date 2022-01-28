Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to possessing images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Bobby Lee Donnell, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court yesterday to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, on March 7, 2020, following a traffic stop, Donnell was arrested by the Red Lake Police Department pursuant to an open warrant. After taking Donnell into custody, officers found on Donnell’s cell phone images of child sexual abuse involving minors under the age of 12.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

