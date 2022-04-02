Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Shooting Tribal Officer Last Year

Lakeland News — Apr. 1 2022

A 29-year-old Red Lake man pleaded guilty today to fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer in July of 2021.

David Brian Donnell pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of second-degree murder.

The incident started when Red Lake Tribal Police Officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Redby on July 27th of last year. Donnell had an active warrant and wasn’t complying, so officers decided to breach the door to the home.

Ryan Bialke

Then, Donnell opened fired at least 22 times at five officers with a rifle. Officer Ryan Bialke was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene. Donnell fled the scene but was later arrested at a nearby home.

A sentencing date for Donnell has not been set. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Abuse of Infant Son

Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Raid at Red Lake Home

Feds Drop Appeal in Sjodin Killing, Still Seek Death Penalty

Authorities Seeking Info on Van in Connection with Terry Brisk Murder

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.