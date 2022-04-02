Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Shooting Tribal Officer Last Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 29-year-old Red Lake man pleaded guilty today to fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer in July of 2021.

David Brian Donnell pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of second-degree murder.

The incident started when Red Lake Tribal Police Officers responded to a welfare check at a home in Redby on July 27th of last year. Donnell had an active warrant and wasn’t complying, so officers decided to breach the door to the home.

Then, Donnell opened fired at least 22 times at five officers with a rifle. Officer Ryan Bialke was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene. Donnell fled the scene but was later arrested at a nearby home.

A sentencing date for Donnell has not been set. He faces a maximum of life in prison.

