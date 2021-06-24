Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Man Faces Federal Charges for Sexual Assault

Lakeland News — Jun. 23 2021

A Red Lake man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to a sexual assault that occurred on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in September of 2020.

38-year-old Tony Lee Lussier of Red Lake is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim.

According to court documents, Lussier is accused of assaulting a victim with a knife. The indictment alleges that Lussier engaged in a sexual act with the victim who at the time was physically incapable of declining participation in the act.

Lussier made his initial appearance on the charges in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Priest Who Formerly Served in Bemidji, Red Lake Cleared in Sexual Abuse Investigation

Two Minnesota Men Charged in Pump-and-Dump Fraud Scheme

Man Convicted for Violent Assault on White Earth Reservation

31 Protesters Arrested Tuesday at Line 3 Site Near Park Rapids

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.