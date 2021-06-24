Red Lake Man Faces Federal Charges for Sexual Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to a sexual assault that occurred on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in September of 2020.

38-year-old Tony Lee Lussier of Red Lake is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim.

According to court documents, Lussier is accused of assaulting a victim with a knife. The indictment alleges that Lussier engaged in a sexual act with the victim who at the time was physically incapable of declining participation in the act.

Lussier made his initial appearance on the charges in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

