Red Lake Man Arrested and Charged for Aggravated Sexual Assault

Lakeland News — May. 28 2021

A Red Lake man has been arrested and federally charged for an aggravated sexual assault that occurred last summer on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Descart Begay, Jr. is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a person by use of force, threatening, and placing the person in fear on July 3, 2020.

Officers arrested Begay on Wednesday, and he made his first court appearance on Thursday. The investigation was conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

