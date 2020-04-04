Lakeland PBS

Red Lake Introduces Border Restrictions as Medical Martial Law Begins

Nathan Green — Apr. 4 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical martial law is now in effect on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Only essential travel is allowed, and a 10 PM-to-6 AM curfew remains in effect.

Also on Friday, Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. announced that individuals cannot enter the reservation to visit or to pass through. Semi-trucks can pass through, but unscheduled stops can lead to penalties. Semis can also enter the reservation to deliver food.

Full details on all the restrictions are posted on the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page.

