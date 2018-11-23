Red Lake Drug Busts Lead To Eight Arrests

Two separate drug-related search warrants have led to the arrest of eight individuals on the Red Lake Reservation.

The first warrant was executed on Wednesday, November 14th at a home in Redby, which resulted in the arrest of five people. According to the Red Lake Police Department, officers located over five grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin and marijuana and various drug-related items. One individual, identified as Andrew Kingbird, was also charged with destruction of evidence for flushing heroin down the toilet.

The second warrant was served in Ponemah on Monday, November 19th, which resulted in the arrests of three more people. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded sawed-off shotgun with a missing serial number, and NARCAN kits. The residence was a mobile trailer that did not have any electricity and was most likely used as a trap house for using drugs.

All were charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Those arrested were transported to the Red Lake Detention Facility.

Below is a list of those charged in each search:

First Search Warrant

Ashley Leeann Brown, 34

Andrew Scott Kingbird, 36

Charlene Renee Brown, 62

Anna Marie King, 33

Derek Beaulieu, 36 (warrants only)

Second Search Warrant

David Michael Rosebear, 28

Melvin NMN Feather, 29

Shauna Reigh Cloud, 27