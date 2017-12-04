Red Lake Congregation Comes Together After St. Mary’s Church Fire

What was once a historic landmark in Red Lake, in a matter of moments was reduced to a pile of rubble after an early morning fire Saturday. St. Mary’s Mission Church was still smoldering Sunday morning, just over 24 hours after the fire was put out. For members of the congregation, the site of the church reduced to ashes is heart breaking.

Over the weekend, many community members came to view the site of what was once the center of red lake. Many stood in disbelief of what had taken place. For many it was a chance to reflect and remember.

As the ashes still smolder, church went on as usual at the school next door, bringing not only the congregation but a community together.

Father Jerry Rogers, describes the fire as if it was the death of an elder. Saying that members in the community need time to grieve and reflect.

Father Rogers along with members of his congregation feel that this is a time, that will bring the community together and strengthen the spiritual community.

Father Rogers asks for everyone to pray for all the members of his church. At a time when all seems lost love and the saving grace of god is found working within each member of the congregation and rising up to meet any challenge head on.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No foul play is expected.