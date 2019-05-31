Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Red Lake Celebrates Indigenous Power With 14th Annual Youth Leadership Conference

May. 30 2019

“With the youth conference we love to incorporate our culture,” Red Lake Chemical Health Project Director Reyna Lussier said. “It seems like it’s a powerful message to send to our youth. And hopefully one day, these messages that we send out will have youth of our own come back and help us.”

Students from Red Lake Senior High School took part in the annual Youth Leadership Conference where they learned about education, culture, identity and self-care. This year’s theme revolves around Indigenous Power.

“Know who you are and know your history and be able to break through a lot of the barriers that have been set up structurally and showcase who you are and be proud of it,” Pow-wow Zumba Instructor and Red Lake Chemical Health alumnus Athena Cloud said.

In the last five years, Cloud has been promoting wellness and health by using cultural-based activities among the Native community. She incorporates a Native Pow-wow dance through Zumba. Cloud says having conferences and activities are important for the native youth.

“It showcases a lot of different opportunities and maybe pathways for them to go down as opposed to some of the negative things that we see and that’s portrayed in society,” Cloud said.

There are eight presentations and workshops that students can attend during the conference. During one presentation, presenter Christian Parrish asked students what are they thankful for.

“Sometimes we don’t just recognize what we are thankful for and for them to identify, ‘hey, I am thankful for that,’ it’s a good thing,” said Parrish, a hip-hop artist and motivational speaker.

Parrish’s presentation, titled “Words of Life,” spoke about the impact that speaking can have on a person’s life and the power that words carry.

The youth leadership conference formed in 2006 after the Red Lake Nation Youth Council. Lussier says she hopes students utilize the tools that they are given throughout the three-day conference.

“I just want to send a positive message that our youth are here and they’re going to be our future leaders one day,” Lussier said.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Lake Hosts 9th Annual Gathering of Elders

Body Recovered On Red Lake Reservation Identified As Missing Person Dillon Sayers

Defendants Plead Guilty In Red Lake Heroin Conspiracy That Resulted In Two Deaths

Former Red Lake Standout Rob McClain Jr. Commits to DI Texas Rio Grande Valley

What do you think?

Latest Story

Bemidji Homeowners Still Dealing With Effects Of Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood

“6 inches seeped into everything, so anything that was touching the floor was affected. So any of the laundry that I had on the floor in the
Posted on May. 31 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Homeowners Still Dealing With Effects Of Water Main Break In Nymore Neighborhood

Posted on May. 31 2019

Bemidji Teacher Starts Safety Patrol At Lincoln Elementary School

Posted on May. 31 2019

Fishing Tips: Welcome Back To Fishing Tips!

Posted on May. 30 2019

One Seriously Injured In ATV Crash In Boy River

Posted on May. 30 2019

Crow Wing County Hosts "Green Walk" To Shed Light On Mental Illness

Posted on May. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.