Red Lake Boys and Girls Club Partners With Graffiti Artist To Cover Up Skate Park Vandalism

Sep. 14 2019

The Red Lake Skate Park has been exposed to a lot of spray paint vandalism over the years. Last week, the Red Lake Boys and Girls Club, along with some students from the Red Lake Middle School and graffiti artist Ezra Wilson, decided to cover up the negative spray paint with graffiti art.

10 vandalized spots at the skate park were covered with art that represents Ojibwe culture. Some of the art that can be found at the skate park include the medicine wheel and the seven teachings of Ojibwe culture. The project took two days to complete. Thomas Barrett, the Executive Director of the Red Lake Boys and Girls Club, says the new graffiti art that covers up the vandalism brings a whole new vibe and flavor to the skate park.

“You have the skate park that represents the skateboard culture. You have graffiti art representing graffiti culture and then we apply the Ojibwe culture – the seven teachings. And we use graffiti art to express that. It’s a clash of cultures so its relatable for the kids and it also teaches them some Ojibwe culture,” Barrett said.

Wilson was in Red Lake for a week-long residency with the Boys and Girls club. He taught them the history of graffiti and how to make different graffiti fonts pop.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

