Lakeland PBS

Recreational Marijuana Bill Passes MN House, Scheduled for Senate Vote Friday

Lakeland News — Apr. 25 2023

With one bill passed in the House and another under consideration in the Senate, recreational marijuana is on its way being legal in Minnesota.

The House passed a bill to legalize and regulate recreational cannabis Tuesday 71-59 after debating it late into Monday night.

DFL supporters in the House have said passing the bill would help those harmed by previous cannabis laws and give them chances in a legal cannabis market as a way to promote equity. But Republican opponents are concerned with what they say are potential addiction issues and public safety risks not addressed in the bill, as well as local marketing and sales control.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on its own version of a recreational use bill this Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minn. Senate Protects Gender-affirming Care, Abortion Rights

Minnesota House Democratic Tax Bill Holds Big Cuts and Hikes

Lawmakers Discuss Bill for Paid Family and Medical Leave System in MN

Area Businesses Work to Meet Demand for THC Delta-9 Drinks

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.