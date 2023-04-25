Recreational Marijuana Bill Passes MN House, Scheduled for Senate Vote Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With one bill passed in the House and another under consideration in the Senate, recreational marijuana is on its way being legal in Minnesota.

The House passed a bill to legalize and regulate recreational cannabis Tuesday 71-59 after debating it late into Monday night.

DFL supporters in the House have said passing the bill would help those harmed by previous cannabis laws and give them chances in a legal cannabis market as a way to promote equity. But Republican opponents are concerned with what they say are potential addiction issues and public safety risks not addressed in the bill, as well as local marketing and sales control.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on its own version of a recreational use bill this Friday.

