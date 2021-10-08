Reconstruction Plans for Crow Wing County Road 115 Enter Next Phase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The ongoing reconstruction planning for Crow Wing County Road 115 has reached its next phase.

At the last county board meeting, Crow Wing County Commissioners approved the plans regarding potential impacts to trees located along the road. In August, the county held a public meeting where the public voiced their opinions of the proposed plans.

County Engineer Tim Bray says while the impact of those trees is still in question, the county needs to continue moving forward to keep the project on schedule. He says the most up-to-date plans the county has will be sent out to residents who live on the road.

