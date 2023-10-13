Reconstructed Highway 169/210 Reopened from Aitkin to North of Hassman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that Highway 169/210 from Aitkin to north of Hassman is open once again to all travelers and that they have simultaneously lifted the detour through Palisade.

Crews reconstructed the road surface with a stronger, concrete overlay material, widened the shoulders, and replaced drainage infrastructure. The work was part of a larger two-year, $36.2-million project that will reconstruct 11 miles of the highway.

“The pavement condition was one of the main things as well as the narrow shoulders that we had out there,” said Nathan Walton, MnDOT D3A Construction Project Engineer. “You can see the stuff south of where we worked this summer, how poor of a condition that’s in. That’s basically what we were working on, on this summer, and that new concrete pavement will provide a strong, smooth surface for the traveling public.”

MnDOT will add tack material to the highway’s shoulders on Friday, October 13. More details on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

