Rangers’ Oehrlein Continues to Make State History After Reaching 3,000 Points

Miles WalkerFeb. 1 2024

Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein made Minnesota high school girls’ basketball history on Tuesday, becoming the first sophomore to eclipse the 3,000-point mark. After just 101 games, Oehrlein has scored 3,026 points and is on pace to break Rebekah Dahlman’s record of 5,060.

Now the fastest to 1,000 points, 2,000 points, and 3,000 points in Minnesota high school girls’ basketball history, Oehrlein has far exceeded even her own expectations.

Just like Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore, Oehrlein brings far more to the table than merely getting buckets, averaging 15 rebounds a game. But neither Oehrlein’s scoring nor rebounding prowess is her best attribute, according to her teammates.

The strongest facet of her game is her passing, which is why Oehrlein’s greatest accomplishment is still further down the line.

