Rally Held in Brainerd Supporting Measures to Control Spread of COVID-19

Even though 2020 is over with, the COVID-19 pandemic is not, and some people in Brainerd wanted to share their thoughts on the pandemic.

This past Sunday, the Rally for Safety, Science and Sanity met at Gregory Park in Brainerd and then walked to the intersection of Washington St. and South Sixth St. holding signs that supported Gov. Walz’s efforts during the pandemic. Ed Shaw, a spokesperson for the group, says they are not an organized group but wanted to stand up for what they believe in.

Around a dozen marchers were present during the rally.

