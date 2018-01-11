PUC Sticking Close To Original Timeline For Line 3 Replacement Decision

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More
I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More
JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More