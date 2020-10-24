Public’s Help Sought in Locating Missing Brainerd Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Brainerd man.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says 30-year-old Robert Joseph Hamann was last seen at a home near Brainerd on Oct. 17. Hamann is known to drive a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina with Minnesota registration 134 RER. The car has black duct tape on the front end.

Goddard says they are concerned for Hamann’s welfare at this time and are asking anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (218) 829-4749 or their local law enforcement.

