Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Residents in southeastern Crow Wing County are being warned about a rash of burglaries and thefts in the area.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that since July 2022, they have responded to several burglary and theft reports in the area south of Garrison. Residents are asked to make sure homes, outbuildings, and properties are secure.

Authorities are also asking for people there to check their surveillance video and report any suspicious activity to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today