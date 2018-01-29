DONATE

‘Public Safety Situation’ At University Of Minnesota Hotel

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 29 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police at the University of Minnesota have evacuated some guests from a campus hotel in Minneapolis, saying they’re negotiating a “situation” with a person in one of the rooms.The school issued an alert early Monday about a “public safety situation” at the Graduate Minneapolis Hotel. The university says the campus’ recreation and wellness center is closed, as are some roads in the area.

Minneapolis police spokesman Scott Seroka says officers have been communicating with the person since around midnight. Seroka declined to say if the person is armed.

University police Chief Matt Clark says officers are trying to convince the man to come out. He says no one has been hurt.

Police declined to say how many hotel guests have been evacuated. The university says there’s no direct threat to the campus community.

