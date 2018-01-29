‘Public Safety Situation’ At University Of Minnesota Hotel

Minneapolis police spokesman Scott Seroka says officers have been communicating with the person since around midnight. Seroka declined to say if the person is armed.
University police Chief Matt Clark says officers are trying to convince the man to come out. He says no one has been hurt.
Police declined to say how many hotel guests have been evacuated. The university says there’s no direct threat to the campus community.
