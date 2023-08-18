Lakeland PBS

Proposed Parcel Map for Leech Lake Reservation Restoration Act Now Available

Lakeland News — Aug. 18 2023

Screenshot of proposed parcel map for Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act (Credit: US Forest Service)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Chippewa National Forest have announced the creation of a parcel map as part of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act.

The map is meant to show the proposed parcels for transfer as part of the act, which was signed into law in December 2020. The work is a result of the Band and the US Forest Service identifying proposed parcels to be transferred.

The land parcels are located within the Leech Lake Reservation and Cass County. There are provisions to honor any existing private property rights, which include easements, encumbrances, or permits.

The Forest Service will now accept comments from the public on the project until Sept. 15. Along with the USDA and Leech Lake Band, the Forest Service will take the comments into consideration in making the final determination about which parcels will be included in the land transfer.

Comments can be made by visiting fs.usda.gov/chippewa. Land transfer information will also be mailed to adjacent landowners, stakeholders, and others with land use rights granted by the Forest Service.

By — Lakeland News

