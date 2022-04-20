Property Owner Addresses Crow Wing Co. Board Again on Being Restricted from Land

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back in March, property owner John Middleton in Crow Wing County was seeking legal action as he had been restricted from his property for years. At Tuesday’s county board meeting, he presented once again after receiving mediation.

The property has been owned by the Middleton family for years. The county put in new roads around the area a couple of years back worth upwards of $200,000, ultimately splitting the property.

The land being restricted became a dumping ground for neighboring property owners. Mediation occurred to try and determine a price to regain full access to the land, but it was unsuccessful.

A later date is set to the scheduled to have a land surveyor come out and determine what land is county owned and what is owned by the Middleton family before further legal action is pursued.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today