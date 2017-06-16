Power Outage Brings Downtown Bemidji To A Stand Still

A power outage in downtown Bemidji has brought the cities core to a standstill.

The downtown area lost power shortly before 3:00 Friday afternoon, leaving business, and traffic at a stand still.

The power outage has left many of Bemidji’s traffic lights dark, creating bumper to bumper traffic along highway 197.

Ottertail Power says they have crews dispatched and are currently out patrolling the lines, trying to locate the problem.

Around 640 Ottertail Power customers are currently without service.

Shortly before 5:00 Friday evening most of the power had been restored to the downtown area.

The cause of the outage remains unknown.