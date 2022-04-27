Lakeland PBS

Post-Floyd Probe Finds Discrimination by Minneapolis Police

Lakeland News — Apr. 27 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has determined that the department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination.

Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights announced the finding of the nearly two-year probe on Wednesday. The stage agency says it will work with the city to negotiate a court-enforceable agreement to address the long list of problems identified in the report, with input from residents, officers, city staff and others.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he’s disturbed by the report and that he will cooperate with the state to make the needed changes.

