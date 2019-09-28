Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pollution Control Agency Denies Water Quality Certification For Line 3 Upgrade

Sep. 28 2019

Minnesota pollution regulators have denied a water quality certification for Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 upgrade, but it may be a short-lived victory for opponents of the project.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced the denial Friday and said the move was necessary because the state Court of Appeals had ruled in June that the environmental review didn’t address a possible spill in the Lake Superior Watershed, among other things. The MPCA says Enbridge can re-file for the certification.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says in a statement that it expects the Public Utilities Commission to go over what’s needed to revise the environmental review at a meeting next week.

Nathan Green

Contact Lakeland News

Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Supreme Court Rejects Line 3 Challenges

CLC’s Ag And Energy Center Designated A Minnesota Water Quality Certified Farm

Regulators Urge MN Supreme Court To Deny Challenges To Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

Line 3 Educational Summit Held In Bagley

Latest Story

Bemidji Football Stays Undefeated With Big Win Over St. Cloud Tech (Extended Highlights)

Watch below for extended highlights as Bemidji wins big on homecoming night 53-34 over St. Cloud Tech. Brett Tharaldson throws for 3 touchdowns,
Posted on Sep. 28 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Football Stays Undefeated With Big Win Over St. Cloud Tech (Extended Highlights)

Posted on Sep. 28 2019

Information Session Hosted On Legal Rights Of Parents With Felony Records

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Lutheran Church Of The Cross Rummage Sale Draws Huge Crowds

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

MnDOT Holds Open House On Future Of Highway 371 in Brainerd Area

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.