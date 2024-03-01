Polk Co. Authorities Asking for Help IDing Person in Burglary Investigation
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to a burglary investigation in the county.
The man is believed to be in the Clearbrook area regularly. Photos of him were taken by a service station surveillance system in the city of Clearbrook in November of 2023. The vehicle the individual is driving is believed to be a 1990s model Ford Ranger or similar vehicle.
Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.
