Polk Co. Authorities Asking for Help IDing Person in Burglary Investigation

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2024

This image, taken from surveillance footage of a service station last November in Clearbrook, shows the person of interest investigators authorities are looking for. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to a burglary investigation in the county.

The man is believed to be in the Clearbrook area regularly. Photos of him were taken by a service station surveillance system in the city of Clearbrook in November of 2023. The vehicle the individual is driving is believed to be a 1990s model Ford Ranger or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.

