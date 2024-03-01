Polk Co. Authorities Asking for Help IDing Person in Burglary Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to a burglary investigation in the county.

The man is believed to be in the Clearbrook area regularly. Photos of him were taken by a service station surveillance system in the city of Clearbrook in November of 2023. The vehicle the individual is driving is believed to be a 1990s model Ford Ranger or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.

