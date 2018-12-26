Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Hibbing

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officers responded to 911 calls reporting the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police found two people were shot, one fatally.
A male victim was taken to Fairview Range Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was treated and released.
Investigators have identified a 29-year-old man as the suspect. Authorities say he fled in another vehicle with another man and may have traveled to St. Paul, where the suspect has relatives.
