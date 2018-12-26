Lakeland PBS
Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Hibbing

Dec. 26 2018
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Hibbing.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officers responded to 911 calls reporting the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police found two people were shot, one fatally.

A male victim was taken to Fairview Range Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was treated and released.

Investigators have identified a 29-year-old man as the suspect. Authorities say he fled in another vehicle with another man and may have traveled to St. Paul, where the suspect has relatives.

