Police Save Woman From Possible Suicide Attempt

Anthony Scott
Aug. 27 2018
Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol performed crisis intervention tactics to save a woman who was possibly thinking of committing suicide.

Earlier this morning at approximately 7:05 a.m. the police received a report of a woman standing on the exterior of the HWY 71 bridge over Hwy 2 south of Menards. The report stated that the woman possibly had a gun and looked to be contemplating jumping off the bridge.

credit: J.R. Bailey

When deputies arrived to the scene the woman was crying hysterically and very distraught. Deputies and officers were able to speak with the woman and when the moment presented itself officers and deputies grabbed the woman and pulled her to safety back on the bridge. This female who is thought to be a juvenile, but has not been identified yet, was transported by the Bemidji Ambulance Service to Sanford of Bemidji for treatment.

Below is a video sent by J.R. Bailey who happened to be near the scene.

 

Anthony Scott
