Police Place The West Side Of Park Rapids On Lockdown
The Park Rapids Police Department and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a complaint of explosives on the west side of Park Rapids.
Numerous roads are closed on the west side of the town. Police are asking people not to come to the area to gawk.
Park Rapids Schools are currently locked down now as a precautionary measure and will be released at normal dismissal times.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More
Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More