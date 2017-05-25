DONATE

Police Place The West Side Of Park Rapids On Lockdown

Josh Peterson
May. 25 2017
The Park Rapids Police Department and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a complaint of explosives on the west side of Park Rapids.

Numerous roads are closed on the west side of the town. Police are asking people not to come to the area to gawk.

Park Rapids Schools are currently locked down now as a precautionary measure and will be released at normal dismissal times.

Josh Peterson
