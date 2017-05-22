Police Looking For Suspects in Staples Theft

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for multiple suspects in an apparent theft of boat motors at Staples Sports in Staples early Saturday morning.

The suspects broke a chain-linked fence between 3:24 A.M. and 4:13 A.M to enter the facility, and reportedly stole a 1995 30 HP Yamaha short shaft outboard motor, which was attached to a boat located outside of the store.

The suspects were believed to be picked up in an early 2000 model Chevy or GMC Yukon, dark colored vehicle. The vehicle traveled northbound on Highway 10 and has large chrome rims.

The Sheriff’s Department asks if you have information, to call them at (320)-632-9233/