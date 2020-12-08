Lakeland PBS

Police Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

Lakeland News — Dec. 7 2020

Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen Sunday afternoon with her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, in the Cass Lake area. Jonathan was last seen driving a 1997 maroon Chevy Suburban with MN plates 632 TJW.

Mika has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, purple leggings with designs, a green/white/red Bentleyville stocking cap, and a red face mask.

If you have seen Mika or her father Jonathan Whitefeather, please call 911, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277, or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

