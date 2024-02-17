Lakeland PBS

Polaris Says Snowmobiles Recalled in 2022 Still Have Potential Fire Hazards

Lakeland News — Feb. 16 2024

Polaris is telling owners of snowmobiles recalled in 2022 that there are still some fire danger issues with them.

On a bulletin posted on their website, Polaris says that while the repair they issued in 2022 did reduce the fires caused by electrostatic discharge, there were still eight more incidents reported since the recall repairs.

Now, the company is issuing a revised recall telling owners to use E10 fuel that has an octane of 91 or higher, because that fuel prevents electrostatic buildup. Polaris is not issuing a new stop ride/stop sale order because they say the fuel switch will prevent future issues while their engineers develop a permanent repair.

The snowmobiles affected are 2021-2024 MATRYX models and 2015-2023 AXYS models.

