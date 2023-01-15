Pizza Ranch in Bemidji Ready to Open to the Public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After years of development and setbacks, Pizza Ranch’s new Bemidji location is officially set to open to the public early next week.

Friday marked a special “soft opening” for the restaurant, where select community members were allowed to dine. This “first bite” event also gave newly hired employees an opportunity to hone their skills before the grand opening.

According to staff, this project has been in the works for just over two years and had delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rumors have been going for years, as long as I can remember, and then we [put] a team together to see what it would take to bring a Pizza Ranch here, then we bought this property, and through COVID and through delays with construction, we finally got it open,” said general manager Kevin McIntyre.

“We feel like Bemidji is the absolutely perfect type of community to have a Pizza Ranch,” said owner Dennis Johnson. “I think the community is gonna welcome us with open arms and I think they’re going to have what we have to offer.”

Bemidji’s Pizza Ranch, as well as its corresponding Fun Zone Arcade, will officially open its doors on Monday, Jan. 16.

