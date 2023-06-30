Pilot Who Died When His Plane Crashed Near Crookston Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Authorities have identified the pilot who died when his crop-dusting airplane crashed into a field in northwestern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot has been identified as 39-year-old Adam Thomas Parnow of Crookston. The crash was reported Tuesday in a field near the city of Crookston. Parnow was found alone inside the plane and was dead at the scene.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

