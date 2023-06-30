Lakeland PBS

Pilot Who Died When His Plane Crashed Near Crookston Identified

Lakeland News — Jun. 30 2023

Authorities have identified the pilot who died when his crop-dusting airplane crashed into a field in northwestern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot has been identified as 39-year-old Adam Thomas Parnow of Crookston. The crash was reported Tuesday in a field near the city of Crookston. Parnow was found alone inside the plane and was dead at the scene.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Floatplane Crashes into Mille Lacs Lake During Water Landing

Bemidji Woman Dies Following Traffic Crash in Fargo

Investigation Continues in Death of Fort Ripley Woman Found Lying in the Road

Pilot Dies When Crop-Dusting Plane Crashes in Minnesota Field

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.