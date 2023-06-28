Pilot Dies When Crop-Dusting Plane Crashes in Minnesota Field

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — The pilot of a crop-dusting airplane died when it crashed into a field in Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the town of Crookston in the northwestern corner of Minnesota. Emergency crews found the pilot alone inside the plane. He was dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

