Pillager Football Off To Perfect Season
We’re two weeks into the high school football season and the Pillager Huskies find themselves on a hot 2-0 start to the 2017 campaign, much to the delight of head coach Paul Peterson.
Among those senior leaders is running back Eli Horn, who has taken the role of main ball carrier after an injury to Dylan Loftis in the week 1 game against Pelican Rapids.
Eli and other seniors know the one trait that drives the high-octane offense, which has scored 76 points in the first two weeks.
Of course you can’t win football games without a stonewall defense, which has limited opponents to only 20 points in 2017.
And for Noah, being a senior is more than just being a leader.
In the latest rankings released by the Associated Press, the Pillager Huskies are ranked third in Class 2A.
